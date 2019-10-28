|
Alfred C. Mercure
Appleton - Alfred Clarence Mercure, age 77, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Al was born on January 12, 1942, son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Mercure. After graduating for Oconto High School in 1960, Al went to work as a game operator for the carnival. He then went on to work as a molder at Neenah Foundry, retiring after 47 dedicated years. Al was a long-standing member of Hope Church. On September 16, 2006, he wed Kathy Dionne, in a ceremony at Hope Church in Appleton.
In his younger years, Al enjoyed barrel racing horses and fishing for bullheads with his children. Al will always be remembered as a man who was a hard worker, had a good sense of humor and was willing to help anyone in need. One of his greatest passion was raising money for the church and missions by recycling scrap metal. Al lived his life devoted to his family and to the Lord. Al proudly gave the gift of life through organ donation, helping 75 families. He was a true example of Christ's love
Al is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Kathy Mercure; his children: Lynn (Ron) Duncan, and Scott (Denise Winters) Mercure; grandchildren: Bryce and Amanda Mercure; sister Hazel (Bob) Kempf; nieces: Nancy Jean, Lisa, Amy, and Mary; brothers-in-law: Norman (Socorro) Dionne, David Dionne, and Alvin Dionne; as well as many great nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step parents; and his infant sister: Jean Mercure.
The memorial service for Al will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the HOPE CHURCH, 1320 West Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, with Rev. Bruce Dailey officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to a mission of your choice or to Hope Church (P.O. Box 1273 Appleton 54912) in Al's name are appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed a www.wichmannfargo.com
Al's family would like to thank Waters Plumbing, and the first responders for their tireless efforts, as well as Dr. Freeman, Dr. Jaffri, and the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth ICU unit, for bringing peace and comfort to Al. A special heartfelt thanks to Rev. Bruce and Rev. Linda Dailey for their prayers, love, support and guidance to Al, Kathy, and their entire families. And special friends Mark and Cheri Peters for their generosity and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019