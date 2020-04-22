|
|
Alfred E. Miller
Brillion - Alfred E. Miller, age 98, of Brillion, Wisconsin passed peacefully and with dignity on April 18, 2020 while at St. Mary's Felician Village, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He was comforted in his journey by the love of his many family members. His long, fruitful life was accentuated by adventure, remarkable friendships and a steadfast community.
Alfred was born in the Town of Maple Grove, Manitowoc County, on October 5, 1921, son of the late John J. and Anna (Spatchek) Miller. After graduating from Brillion High School, Alfred furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin studying Agricultural Sciences. He was called upon to leave his studies after two years, returning to the Miller homestead to farm and manage the land.
He married Virginia Siebers in October 1948 in Little Chute, Wisconsin, and began a family. Upon Virginia's sudden passing in 1951, he raised his daughters on the Miller homestead with the help of his sister Veronica, while operating his Lazy Acres Riding Stable and in later years, the Al Miller Mobile Home Park. In addition to farming he drove school bus for Brillion schools for over 30 years while working for Ariens Company for 22 years before retiring in 1989.
Beyond his many occupations, Alfred found joy in his athletic endeavors, his love of animals and his many travels to Mexico over the years. He was a member of Brillion's Sky Baseball Team and was a founding member of the Silver Spur Riding Club. His Christian faith guided him throughout his life and he was a life-long member of St. Mary's Parish (now Holy Family Parish).
Alfred is survived by his three daughters: Connie (Warren) Schmidt of West Bend, WI; Laura (Robert) Lionberg of Milwaukee, WI; and Allegra Miller of Spring Lake, MI, and her mother, Peggy Reeves of Grand Rapids, MI. Alfred was exceedingly proud of his six grandchildren: Trisha (Eric), Sarah, Carlene (Ryan), Daniel, Rachel (Logan), and Alex in addition to his 14 beautiful great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Anna (Spatchek) Miller; his wife Virginia Miller; his 11 siblings: Catherine Miller, Rev. John Miller, Raymond (Agnes) Miller, Veronica Miller, Dr. Joseph (Viola) Miller, Bernard Miller, Francis (Lillian) Miller, Annie (Edward) Svatek, Clement (Glendoris) Miller, Charles (Lucina) Miller, Monica (Kenneth) Wagner; his special companion Joyce Ehrenberg; and his long-time friend Donald Bessert.
Special thank you to Devin Bertschy, Kira Koch, Jane Kopidlansky, Brittney Miller (with her canine helpers Elka and Tommy) and Justice Rutherford for their loving, compassionate and exceptional care of Alfred over many years. Additionally, thank you to the nurses, aids, caretakers and staff of the Felician Village who provided dignified, gracious and excellent care for Alfred during his residency there.
Honoring Alfred's love of land, community and animals, you may wish to make a memorial gift to a or to Holy Family Parish in Brillion, WI, Heaven's Gait Ranch in Cedar Grove, WI, or The Nature Conservancy.
Service will be private at this time. However, plans are being made for a joyful celebration of Alfred's life at a later date.
Rest in peace dear dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020