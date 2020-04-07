|
Alfred E. Nelson
New London - Alfred E. Nelson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1925 to Herman and Bertha Nelson in Kent City, MI. Alfred was baptized into God's family at Mamerlund Lutheran Church in Kent City. On November 6, 1946, he was united in marriage to Marie Kritzer and they resided in Kent City until 1955. At that time, his job at the Larsen Co. brought them to Hortonville. As time went on he got a new position at Hoffer Paint and Glass, where he worked until he retired. In 1974, he achieved his life-long dream of owning a new home in New London, where he lived the rest of his days. His faith journey in Wisconsin started with Trinity Lutheran Church and his later years; Alfred was there to take a step of faith and help begin Shepherd of the River, where he remained a member until his death. Al and Margaret enjoyed many things in their life, camping, square dancing, snowmobiling and playing cards with friends. They enjoyed winters in Florida and Texas.
Alfred is survived by his son, Bruce (Debbie); daughter, Carol (Bob) Jaeckels; grandchildren, Carl (Sara) Nelson, Nick (Leah) Nelson, Mary (Jim Baumgardner) Fischer and Anne Fischer; great-grandchildren, Michael (Misty) Fischer, Adriana (Garron), Caleb, Chloe, Corbon and Christian; great-great-grandchildren, Mehki Fischer, Marcus Fischer, Mason Fischer; sister-in-law, Shirley Brooks; brother-in-law, Howard Ollman. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.
Alfred was preceded in death by his wife (2013); his parents and sister, Eleanor Norton.
Due to the state mandated regulations on gatherings, a private family burial will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London and a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Kindred Hearts and ThedaCare Hospice for the special care and love he was given during his time there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020