Alfred H. Krause
Alfred H. Krause, age 74, of Stockbridge, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Little Chute Health Care Services in Little Chute, WI. A time of rememberence will be held from 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Burial will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Greenwood Cemetery in Auburndale.
Alfred was born August 11, 1945, the son of Alfred and Elsie (Dillinger) Krause in Wood County, WI. Alfred was drafted into the US Army in 1965 and served his Country Proudly until 1967. After his return he was later employed with Streu Construction out of Two Rivers, WI.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.
Alfred is survived by his children: Darin (Elizabeth) Krause and Darwin (Dalene) Krause; his grandchildren: Jacob Walters, Theodore Krause and Cecelia Krause. He is further survived by his siblings: Annabelle (Robert) Edinger, Richard (Joyce) Krause, Ida (Gary) Smrstick, and Kathy Reckner; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family. He also survived by his cat: Molly. He will truly be missed.
Alfred is preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Elsie; as well as his brother-in-law: Ed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020