Alfred L. HandrichHortonville - Alfred L. Handrich, age 85, WI, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 with family by his side. He was born May 2, 1935 in Manawa, Wisconsin to Walter and Meta (Wege) Handrich. On June 11, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sue Sawall. They lived in Hortonville. Al led a diverse life. He graduated from Little wolf High School and went a short time to UW Oshkosh. He enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world. He worked with children in Washington State. Al eventually bought the family farm. He also owned and operated a bar. After marriage he started at DHI as the manager. He was active in Bethlehem Church and the local American Legion. He was Hortonville village president and held many board positions. Al owned many rental properties and was a realtor. Al will be remembered, from recent years, as a beloved crossing guard and someone who loved to work out in his yard. He was a kind man, who would never let anyone pass without saying hello. His grandchildren held his heart and we see a little bit of him in each one of them.Al is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Laura and Tony Harke (Kaukauna) Laine and Trisha Handrich (Hortonville); grandchildren, Mason (fiancée Ashley Schurer) Arnold, Malory (Grant) Hulke, Mackenzie Arnold, Marek Arnold, Blaze Handrich and Brielle Handrich.Al was preceded in death by his sons, Lance; infant son, Lee; parents, Walter and Meta Handrich; in-laws, Henry and Ruth Sawall; brothers, Russell, Gerhard, Everett and Melvin; sister, Shirley (Louis) Heimbruch, and other in-laws and a niece and nephew.The funeral service for Alfred will be held at a later date.