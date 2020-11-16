Alfred "Al" SturmNeenah - Alfred "Al" P. Sturm, 89, Neenah, died Saturday November 14, 2020 after a short illness. Al was born August 13, 1931 in Appleton, son of George and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Sturm. Al was raised on a 40-acre farm in Appleton. He attended school through 8th grade and worked until he was drafted into the Korean Conflict, serving in the US Army. He married the love of his life Marilyn (Griesbach) Sturm on May 29, 1956. Al & Marilyn shared 54 wonderful years together until she preceded him in death on November 24, 2010.After Al got married, he started a Family Business building houses. He loved to work, in fact he helped his son finish cement last fall. Al loved his Friday fish and Whiskey, playing cribbage and sheepshead, gardening and his apple trees, fishing, polka music and he really enjoyed watching sports. After retirement Al & Marilyn enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, Florida and summers in Door County. On September 11, 2019, as a proud veteran Al took the Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington D.C.Al was a devoted Father and was happiest surrounded by family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The joy that Al brought into the world will continue to live long after his life has ended.He was a charter member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. Al was also a member of the Freedom VFW and Little Chute Legion.Al is survived by his Children, Cheryl Jepsen, Honolulu, HI; Nancy (Gary) Smith, Neenah; Vicki Vandenberg, Green Bay; Dave (Amy) Sturm, Fremont; Karen Gitter, Greenville; Daughter-in-Law Shelly Sturm, Freedom; Grandchildren, Dan, Jenny, Matt, Eric (Elaine), Ryan (Erin), Kari, Heather (Jeff), Michael (Kelly), Lainee (Jeff), Mason, Karissa (Shane), Jacob, Nathan, Andy and Mariah; Great Grandchildren, Marissa, Wyatt, Cayden, Aurora, Savannah, Presley, Kylar, Krew, Weston, Burkley & Oaklyn; Brothers, George (Mary) Sturm and Cyril Sturm; Sisters, Patty (Glen) Griesbach and Elaine Kurey; Marilyn's Family, Germaine (Tom) Metko, Vernon (Janet) Griesbach, Verna Van Nuland, Bill (Pat) Griesbach, Clarence (Rose) Griesbach and Sandy Griesbach. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Al was preceded in death by Wife Marilyn; Son Jeff; Daughter-in-Law Nancy Sturm; Parents; In-Law William & Margaret Griesbach; Siblings/In-Law, Lorraine (Leon) Ulman, Bernice (Cliff) Ulman, Rita (Rich) Pritzl, Ted (Francis) Sturm, Helen (Shorty) Wittman, Leroy Kurey; Brother-in-Law, Larry Griesbach.Due to COVID 19, a Private Family Funeral will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. The service will be recorded and available for viewing via a link on Facebook or on the Kessler Funeral Home Website. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (tentative Summer 2021).See you in the "funny papers" Dad!