Alfreda Buboltz
Appleton - Alfreda Buboltz, age 100, passed peacefully into her Savior's arms on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Matthews Senior Living on Irish Road in Neenah. She was born in Whirlington, Wyoming on October 1, 1918, daughter of the late Walter and Cora Graubaugh. She came to Appleton as a child and later, in 1934, married John Brickler, and their marriage was blessed with three children: Helen (Lawrence) Mueller, Herman (Judy) Brickler, and Henrietta (Morris) St. Claire. Later, in 1957, she married Harvey Buboltz in Sugar Bush. Together, they had a daughter, Anna.
Alfreda volunteered at the Moose Lodge in Appleton for many years, and was a longtime and faithful member of Riverview Lutheran church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and tinkering around the house. Most of all, she enjoyed quality time spent with family members and friends.
Alfreda is survived by her daughter: Anna (Eric) Schierl of Appleton; nineteen grandchildren: Katherine, Larry, John, Randy, Marie, Darlene, Warren, Judd, Leone, Gabe, Dennis, Christine, Patsy, Laurie, Ricky, Jody, Adam, Tiffany, and Amy. There are also many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Christian Funeral Service for Alfreda will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Riverview Lutheran Church, 136 W. Seymour Street in Appleton with Rev. Dennis Belter officiating. Interment will follow at New Maple Creek Cemetery near New London. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to everyone at Generations Home Care and Hospice as well as to the staff at Matthews Senior Living on Irish Road in Neenah for the love, care and compassion you showed all of us. We will be forever grateful.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 10, 2019