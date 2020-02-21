|
Ali J. Neff
Appleton - Ali Jean Neff, 24, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday February 19th, 2020. She was born in Neenah on January 4th, 1996, daughter of Paul Neff and Barbara (MacDonald) Hainer. The first fifteen months of Ali's life were that of a normal and healthy infant; the most healthy and stable period of her life. After that short period of time, her life changed drastically. At the age of 15 months Ali was diagnosed with a heart condition that required her to undergo a heart transplant. From this point forward, Ali was continually confronted by rejection, illness, fatigue, depression, and even a second heart transplant in 2011.
Throughout all these challenges, she persevered and fought on with unparalleled courage, bravery, and determination. Ali's unshakable determination to be a normal kid, to be accepted, loved, beautiful, and to live a day without the fear of dying guided her daily activities. She was always fond of professing her favorite quote, "I can't sleep, but I can dream". Some of these dreams Ali never realized, but through her unwavering strength and courage she unknowingly built a beautiful legacy. Her strong will and inspiring personality were contagious to many who found themselves undergoing similar challenges. Through all this Ali discovered that she became a strong advocate with a powerful story to tell. A story that when shared with others, inspired them to endure despite insurmountable odds. Her courage and fighting spirit are truly commendable and amazing feats of will power that anyone would be proud to aspire to. Through Ali's advocacy she has touched the lives of countless others and will continue to influence thousands more even in passing.
Although her body has passed on, Ali's fighting spirit, full of courage, determination, and the love and willingness to help others, lives on. She committed the last few years of her life to writing a book about her experiences and helping bring awareness and comfort to other transplant patients. Even in death she desires to bring encouragement, love, and compassion into the lives of others who are struggling with similar issues. Her life dream is to continue her advocacy by being an ambassador to others who share, or have shared, similar circumstances. Her life dream is to show other transplant patients and families, that despite the infernal, cruel, and unfair circumstances that may be bestowed upon them, that they can still be the epitome of a hero.
Ali is survived by a large and loving family: Mother Barbara Hainer; stepfather Todd Hainer; Father Paul Neff; stepmother Mari Neff; brother, Garett Neff; sister-in-law Bethany Neff; nephews Cole and Caleb; stepsister Kristin Ghia; stepbrothers Trenton and Nate Hainer. Ali is further survived by her maternal grandmother, Marilynn MacDonald, and step grandparents Thomas and Carol Hainer. Ali was preceded in death by her uncle, Andy Neff. Ali shared her home with her closest and loving friend, Amber. She was more than a friend to Ali; Amber always looked after Ali's best interests, cared for Ali in times of need, and was like a sister to Ali.
A celebration of Ali will be held on Sunday March 1, 2020 at WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME, Neenah, beginning at 2:00 until 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, or other gestures, Ali's family asks for memorial donations. All donations will be directed to The Ronald McDonald House, Aurora, CO. The Ronald McDonald House in Aurora provided care and housing for Ali during her various treatments and in times of need.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020