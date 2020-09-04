Appleton - Alice Knoll passed away peacefully on Monday August 31, 2020 with family by her side at Brewster Village in Appleton, WI. Alice was born December 1, 1948 to Edward and Adeline Birling. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1967 and married her high school sweetheart, Mike Knoll in 1968. She spent her years raising and loving her four boys.Alice was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Adeline Birling, three siblings: Edward Birling Jr, Sally Bojarski and baby brother Frederick Birling and many other family members.Alice is survived by many who loved her including her four sons: Michael (Anne) Knoll, Brad (Sue) Knoll, Kurt (Heather) Knoll and Kreg (Jenna) Knoll and her sister Suzanne Carter. Alice was a proud grandmother to seven grandkids: Taylor (Gabriel) Marin, Zachary Knoll (Rheamaria Fiorita), Nicholas (Mindy) Knoll, Alexandria (Kyle) Nieland, Connor Knoll, Davis Knoll, Bryce Knoll and one great granddaughter, Mazzy Knoll. She is further survived by Mike Knoll who was devoted and loving companion throughout her life.The family would like to thank Brewster Village Staff and Volunteers for all the care, compassion and love given to Alice and her family during many years she was a resident there. Thank you to ThedaCare Hospice who showed compassion and care in the last couple weeks to Alice and family.A Celebration of Life will be held on Wed. September 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI.