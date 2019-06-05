|
|
Alice A. O'Bright
Menasha - Alice A. O'Bright, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born May 14, 1935 in Neenah, daughter of the late William and Hilda (Starfeldt) Drace.
Alice graduated from Neenah High School in 1953. She married Duane O'Bright on October 2, 1954. After raising her six children, she went to work at Theda Clark Medical Center until her retirement.
Alice was known for her cookies that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved. She also enjoyed reading, quilting and sewing. Alice was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Appleton.
Survivors include her husband, Duane; six children: Alan (Jill) O'Bright, Laura (John) Hinkens, Lynn (Tom) Stadler, David (Sharon) O'Bright, Ann (Edward) Van Asten, Steven (Kathy) O'Bright; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); three brothers: Ken (Joyce) Drace, Charlie (Shirley) Drace, Jeff Gehrke; a sister-in-law, Lois Drace; and a brother-in-law, Jim Erdmann.
Alice was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Erdmann and a brother, Jerry Drace.
The Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2330 E. Calumet St., Appleton, with Rev. Jennifer DeNetz officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 3:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital, the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team and the Neenah/Menasha Fire and Rescue for all their care and efforts.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019