Alice A. Sanderfoot



Kimberly - Alice Sanderfoot, age 89 of Kimberly, found peace on July 25, 2020, at Brewster Village in Appleton. Alice was born in Watton, Michigan on September 24, 1930, daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Godell) Saari. She was a 1948 graduate of L'Anse High School, and married Vincent Sanderfoot on October 16, 1954, at St. Joseph Parish in Appleton.



In addition to caring for her family Alice enjoyed volunteering at Holy Name Church in Kimberly and at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She enjoyed sports of all kinds, and especially loved the Packers and Brewers. She loved road trips with her husband, making friends walking at the mall, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her four children: Susan Janssen of Little Chute, Carol (Dave) Koepke of Menasha, David (Barbara) Sanderfoot of Black Creek, and Daniel (Diane) Sanderfoot of Kaukauna; nine grandchildren: Rebecca Cisneros, Sarah (Scott) Christensen, Jason (Michelle) Sanderfoot, Richard (Sandy) Welhouse, Heather (Amanda) Sanderfoot, Amanda (Kyle) Johnston, Nicole (Keith) Eades, Emily Janssen, and Matthew Sanderfoot. Her great-grandchildren are Zion, Chloe, Caleb, Austin, Conner, Tyler, Dylan, Paige, Kendra, Nicholas, Kassandra, Nathan, Leon, Adelia, and Leila. She is also survived by her in-laws: Florence (Bob) Wyngaard and Joan Sanderfoot, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vincent and his parents Theodore and Dorothy Sanderfoot, a sister Eleanor (Leo) Kivela, and in-laws Raymond (Eunice) Sanderfoot and Cliff Sanderfoot.



Due to current circumstances, a private service for Alice is being planned, and she will be buried next to her husband in Holy Name Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone at Brewster Village Atrium 1 as well as ThedaCare at Home Hospice. Our family will always remember your kindness.













