Kaukauna - Alice Bogenschutz, age 81 of Kaukauna, has ended her earthly journey on August 7, 2020, and the glory of heaven is her home. She was born on July 21, 1939, on a farm near Issar, WI to the late John and Emma (Schunk) Platten. Alice attended Plain View School (a one room school).
She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, nature walks, writing, watercolor painting, picture puzzles, bible study and intercessory prayer. She read the bible from start to finish every year since 2007.
She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey (special friend, Mary Ulman) Bogenschutz, and Jim (Marcy) Bogenschutz, grandchildren: Staci (Jesse) Van Dera, B.J. (Leigh) Bogenschutz, Alyssa (special friend, Javon Shirley) Bogenschutz, Lanae (special friend, Jon Bender) Bogenschutz, Brandon Bogenschutz, Amanda Bogenschutz, and Carissa (Bram) Christy; great-grandchildren: Greyson Bowers, Legend, Legacy, Trinity, and Destiny Shirley; Chloe and Grace Christy; and Casen and Adelyn Van Dera; one daughter-in-law, Lori Gossens; one sister, Audrey Tierney; three sisters-in-law: Leona Platten and Diane Platten, and Carol Platten; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, John Bogenschutz; four sisters: Geneva (Bill) Streblow, Florence Platten, Virginia (Don) Zobel, and Frances (Bill) Woodke; four brothers: Norman, Vernon, Eugene and Jack Platten; and one brother-in-law, Robert Tierney.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in St.Sebastian Cemetery, Isaar.
