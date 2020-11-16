Alice C Roemer
Appleton - Alice C. Roemer
Appleton - Alice Cristy Roemer passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 after a week-long battle with COVID-19. Her loving family all had a chance to say their goodbyes as she read their letters and reminisced over pictures of their lives together. Donald A. Roemer, her husband, was patiently waiting for the love of his life for the last 28 years to take one last cruise down the Wolf River on their pontoon boat on their way to eternal rest.
Alice was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 7, 1929 and soon lovingly adopted by Harry B. and Gladys K. (Allbee) Cristy of New London, Wisconsin. She is a 1947 graduate of Washington High School and received her B.A. of Education from the National College of Education in Evanston, IL.
She first taught at Rexford Elementary School in Clintonville, and later in Green Bay. She met Don Roemer while in Clintonville. He recognized her from the high school portrait in the window of the Carter-Hansen Studio in New London. They were married in Green Bay, WI on June 18, 1955 and moved to Appleton in 1956.
Alice supported friends and family near and far, from running side trips for Don's firm - Fox Valley Construction; acting as Music Secretary for MacDowell Male Chorus, towing campers in emergencies (Jeff), delivering pianos to college (Mary), and taking grandchildren to activities. She enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports and attended many Packer games at Green Bay East High School and Lambeau Field. She loved to travel, especially to Florida, spending many Disney vacations with her family. She enjoyed driving her convertible, watching fireworks and eating at the many restaurants in town usually ordering shrimp and drinking a Bloody Mary
She will be sadly missed by her children Jeff (Barb) Roemer, Milwaukee and Mary(Dave) Steel, Appleton; grandchildren Christina (Brian) Rappl, Andrew Roemer, Matthew Steel with special friend Corinne Vanden Heuvel; great-grandchildren Lucas and Olivia Rappl; and sister-in-law Maxine Cristy. She was widely known around Appleton as just "Alice" or Grandma. Her upbeat and straightforward style endeared her to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Gladys Cristy, husband Donald and brother James J. Cristy, her in-laws Tony and Mabel Roemer, brother and sister in-laws Bill and Gloria Roemer and Gene and Kate Roemer.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Willow Lane Assisted Living who provided outstanding care and for the past 19 months.
A celebration of Alice's life will take place on Wednesday November 18 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 E McDonald St Appleton with a viewing at 12 pm and a prayer service at 1 pm The family encourages guests that along with appropriate health precautions, to wear symbols of things she enjoyed in life: Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers or anything Disney will certainly make her smile!. A livestream of the Funeral Liturgy can be viewed on the St. Thomas More Facebook page and on the Valley Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=valley%20funeral%20home
. A memorial fund will be established.
Alice looked in the newspaper each day in the obituaries to see if she was listed. She has made it and needs to look no more. We will keep her bird feeder full and the whirligig flying.