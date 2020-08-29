Alice FenyoOshkosh - Alice Fenyo, age 88, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on August 27, 2020. She was born in Hungary to Eugene and Elizabeth Drucker.At an early age she showed exceptional talent in music, especially in piano. She was considered a child prodigy and gave her fist recital at the age of 5. Her future in music was interrupted by WW II. Tragically, she lost almost her entire family, and was deported to a work camp to Austria during the Holocaust. After the Holocaust she was raised by her grandmother, the only survivor from her immediate family.Later she married her childhood friend and musical partner, violinist, Ferenc Fenyo. They were happily married for 57 years until his passing in 2011.Alice, while working full time and having a young daughter, still managed to continue playing the piano. She was admitted to study at the famous Vienna Conservatory, but was unable to follow her dreams in music due to the economic and political situation in Hungary at the time.Alice and Ferenc created the first Hungarian Music Kindergarten. They were not only passionate musicians, but passionate teachers who loved children, and felt that music opens the mind and helps young children reach their full potential. The Music Kindergarten became very well-known and music teachers from other countries, even as far as Japan came to visit their classes and learn from their work.Later she worked at an organization for Holocaust victims, where she helped many who were unable to provide for themselves and their families.Her most important focus in life was her family and her close circle of friends. She did everything to help and guide them even if it was difficult for her. Her passion was reading, learning about the world, science, all cultures, history, music, all forms of art, and about all that is truly valuable in life. She had a true love of people and animals. She could recite many poems by heart even to the last days of her life. She never stopped thinking at the surface, she always looked for deeper meanings. Her exemplary life, her intelligence, strength, respect for others, and her selfless kindness is a true inspiration to everyone who knew her.She is survived by her daughter, Klara and husband Michael Bahcall, her granddaughter, Agnes and her husband Max Kresch, her great-granddaughter, Sylvia.Due to the current pandemic, a private family burial will be held at Moses Montefiore Cemetery.If you wish to make a donation in memory of Alice, it would be greatly appreciated to:Moses Montefiore Cemeteryc/o Donna Genda4306 N. Marshall Heights AvenueAppleton, WI 54913or:B'Nai Israel Congregation1121 Algoma Blvd,Oshkosh, WI 54901Both are tax deductible for income tax purposes.