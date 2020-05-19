|
Alice G. Dordel
Neenah - Alice G. Dordel, age 86, passed away and was called home to the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1934 to the late Harold and Esther Dordel. She was a longtime member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah and always had a deep faith. Affectionately known as "Sweet Alice", she was a very lively person who loved the outdoors and gardening. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when watching baseball and basketball games of her nieces and nephews. Alice worked at numerous places in the restaurant and grocery industries until her retirement. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Alice is survived by her siblings, Mary (Bill) Jensen and Sam (Lani) Dordel, sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dordel and Shirley Dordel, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harold Dordel and David Dordel.
A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah. Alice will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
Alice's family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Serenity Gardens of Bethel Home in Oshkosh for their compassionate care while she was with them. Further thanks go to the pastors and staff of Trinity Lutheran Church for all their spiritual guidance and support over the years.
