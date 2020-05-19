Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Alice Dordel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Dordel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice G. Dordel


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice G. Dordel Obituary
Alice G. Dordel

Neenah - Alice G. Dordel, age 86, passed away and was called home to the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1934 to the late Harold and Esther Dordel. She was a longtime member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah and always had a deep faith. Affectionately known as "Sweet Alice", she was a very lively person who loved the outdoors and gardening. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when watching baseball and basketball games of her nieces and nephews. Alice worked at numerous places in the restaurant and grocery industries until her retirement. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Alice is survived by her siblings, Mary (Bill) Jensen and Sam (Lani) Dordel, sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dordel and Shirley Dordel, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harold Dordel and David Dordel.

A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah. Alice will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.

Alice's family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Serenity Gardens of Bethel Home in Oshkosh for their compassionate care while she was with them. Further thanks go to the pastors and staff of Trinity Lutheran Church for all their spiritual guidance and support over the years.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent