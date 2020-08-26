Alice Jean Christoph Robinson
Neenah - Alice Jean Robinson, age 91, passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1929 at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah, WI and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1947 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree at Carrol University, graduating in 1951. She had many happy times at Carrol as a Delta Zeta and other activities.
Jean married Paul Robinson in July of 1951, and they were blessed with over 69 years of marriage. She began teaching school in Appleton but left to join Paul while he was on stateside duty for the US Army. After Paul left the military, he worked for Kimberly Clark, and Jean had the opportunity of being with him and teaching in several places, which she enjoyed. Jean was particularly fond of her life and work in several places, Memphis, TN, Hendersonville, NC, and back in Appleton, WI. After some years in Alpharetta, GA, Paul retired and returned to Neenah. Jean and Paul would later move to Panama City Beach, FL where they spent the winter, but Wisconsin drew them back for the summers.
Jean is survived by her husband, Paul Robinson; son, Christopher Robinson; daughters, Paula (Brian) Nussbaum of Appleton, and Julie (Tim) Turner of Clinton, MI. Her life was blessed and sweetened with four grandchildren: Henry, Audra, Amanda, and Zachary along with his special friend Emily; and her great-grandson, Danny. There are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her father, Henry Edward Christoph, mother, Olga (Schanke) Christoph, sister, Helen (Earl) Block, and brother, Edward (Jean) Christoph.
Jean's family will greet friends and family in the gathering space at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah for a visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Following the visitation, a Private funeral service will be held. All are welcome to attend the committal service at 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Neenah or Heartland Hospice of Northeast Wisconsin.
The Family would also like to thank the staff at American Grand Assisted Living in Neenah, and the caring people of Heartland Hospice.
