Alice Jean Christoph Robinson
1929 - 2020
Alice Jean Christoph Robinson

Neenah - Alice Jean Robinson, age 91, passed away on August 25, 2020. Jean's family will greet friends and family in the gathering space at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah for a visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm Today, Saturday, August 29, 2020. Following the visitation, a Private funeral service will be held. All are welcome to attend the committal service at 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Neenah or Heartland Hospice of Northeast Wisconsin.

Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
AUG
31
Committal
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your lots and I send my prayers to your whole family.
Christine Burkhart
August 28, 2020
Dear Paul and Family!
Mary and I loved your Jean and were sorry to hear of her passing. God Bless you for taking such good care of her.
Her soul will be blessed by God and she will Rest In Peace.
God Bless You!
Love
Gregg and Mary
Gregory Christoph
Family
August 27, 2020
Paul so sorry to learn of the passing of Alice. It was always a pleasure to see you both when I worked at the bank. Prayers to you and your family.
Debra Ragen
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
April Menting
