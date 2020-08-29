Alice Jean Christoph Robinson



Neenah - Alice Jean Robinson, age 91, passed away on August 25, 2020. Jean's family will greet friends and family in the gathering space at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah for a visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm Today, Saturday, August 29, 2020. Following the visitation, a Private funeral service will be held. All are welcome to attend the committal service at 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Neenah or Heartland Hospice of Northeast Wisconsin.



Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store