Alice JenkinsOshkosh - Alice Jenkins, age 96, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 of natural causes in Oshkosh. Alice was born on November 7, 1923 in Green Bay, WI to the late William and Grace (Vondooyweert) Wyne. She married Bill Jenkins on November 1, 1975 in Florida. Alice was Administrative Assistant in the UWM system and then a secretary at UWO until her retirement. She had a great personality and great attitude. Her saying was "attitude of gratitude." Everyone loved to talk to her because she was a great listener. Alice was a very generous and loving person and she will be greatly missed. Being the wife of a chancellor, she got to travel throughout the United States and Europe and lived in 5 different states. Alice enjoyed trips to the casino with relatives and friends.Alice is survived by her step-son, Dave Carney; one brother, Bill Wyne; one sister, Gertrude Bunker; and nieces and nephews, NaVonne (Pete) Green and Dick (Carol) Rank.Alice was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 1998, her parents, and one sister, Grace Banta.A memorial service for Alice will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to William & Alice Jenkins Scholarship Fund University of Michigan Dearborn, the Oshkosh Salvation Army, or Evergreen Retirement Home in Oshkosh.