Alice Krautkramer
Kaukauna - Alice Krautkramer, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Alice was born on March 15, 1929 to the late William and Hilda (Kitzman) Yanke in Underhill, Wisconsin. On August 2, 1947 she was united in marriage to Will Wians in Pulcifer, Wisconsin, he preceded her in death on March 21, 1992. She married Gene Krautkramer on August 3, 1996. Alice worked at AAL until her retirement. She loved to sew and crochet and made many purses, clothes and baby hats for hospital NICU's. Alice enjoyed reading and her flower gardens. Traveling to winter in Florida and trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and 49 states kept her busy in her retirement years.
Alice is survived by her husband Gene Krautkramer, three children; Sharon Wachel, Steven (Sue) Wians, Rick (Julie) Wians, stepchildren; Linda (Jim) Johnson, Bob (Ann) Krautkramer, Mary (Tom) Ciha, John (Judy) Krautkramer, Peter (Candy) Krautkramer.
Alice is further survived by her grandchildren; Julie (Brad) Squires, Janet (significant other Rob Spain) Reimer, Kathryn (Jamie) Meyers, Jody (Matt) Larson, Adam (Stacey) Wians, Andy Wians, Alec Wians, step grandchildren; Eric Johnson, Christine Johnson, Kevin Ciha, Michael Ciha, Doug Ciha, Stephanie Krautkramer, Julia Krautkramer, Owen Krautkramer, Jack Krautkramer, Michael Krautkramer, Kaitlyn Krautkramer, great grandchildren; Danielle (Tim) Carmody, Thomas Fuhrmann, Mitchell Reimer, Brianna Reimer, Brandon Spain, Noah Meyers US Army, Will Meyers, Madeline Meyers, Grace Meyers, Luke Meyers, Xavier Gill, Silas Gill, Autumn Larson, Sage Larson, four great great grandchildren; Isabell Carmody, Evelyn Carmody, Harper Spain, and Robert Spain.
She is further survived by her sisters; Adelaide Boettcher, Elaine (Ernie) Kriewaldt, sisters-in-law; Bernice Yanke, Gloria Qualman, Joyce Wians, Caroline Wians, brothers-in-law; Duane (Sigrid) Wians, Melvin Wians, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Will, a brother Irwin Yanke, infant son Harlan Wians, infant granddaughter Jennifer Grosskreutz, father-in-law and mother-in-law Rev. Erich and Frieda Wians, and brothers-in-law Eric Wians, Bud Sibilsky, Lowell Wians, Edward Wians and Jim Boettcher, a sister-in-law Janice Wians.
The funeral service of Alice will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 E. Glendale Ave. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019