Green Bay - My name is Alice Margaret Schlimm Larson. I was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on March 13, 1926. I was the youngest of 5 children born to Henry and Helena Hopfensperger Schlimm. I grew up on our family farm in Greenville that still stands today, with Viola Schlimm, Marie (Sr. Melita), Clarence(Mary) and Clement(Catherine).
I attended St. Joseph's Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, and then West High School, graduating in 1944. Upon graduation I worked for the Telephone Company for several years while living on Winnebago Street with my mother and Viola. I started dating the man who would become my husband, Leighton "Buck" Larson.
We were married in 1949, and we raised 4 children, 1 daughter and 3 sons: Bruce (M.Jane Taggart) Larson, Cathie (Lee) Larson Stuyvenberg, Craig (Lori) Larson, and Mark (Trace Holst) Larson.
While raising the kids, when not golfing I found great joy in gardening, planting flowers, sewing, knitting, and crafting; making our home a warm and inviting place to all that entered.
As the kids grew, I worked in Appleton at Tiesling's Bridal and then at Gimbel's. At Tiesling's I did alterations and made wedding and bridesmaids' dresses. At Gimbel's I worked in the furniture and drapery department.
In 1975 Buck and I built the home of our dreams on the river in Kimberly. I planted flower and vegetable gardens. I had a sewing room and knitted during the evenings in front of the fire while looking out over the river. I loved watching the birds and the wildlife that played in the yard (darn deer, they eat everything). We lived there until moving to Renaissance Assisted Living in October of 2014. After Buck passed in June, 2017, I moved to Green Bay and lived at Allouez Parkside Villages until my passing on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 93!
The family we started with four kids grew to 7 grandchildren: Alison(Greg) & Eric(Amber) Larson, Drew (Daphne Pee) & Matt(Stephanie) Stuyvenberg, Connie Larson Matthews, and Katie(Wes) Larson Tarr, and Dirk Larson. There are now 15 great grandchildren: Luke, Brock, Kade, and Kolt Cooper; Madison and Cody Larson; Ada True and Ian Justice Stuyvenberg; Macklin and Franklin Stuyvenberg; Clara, Lucy, and Emma Matthews; and Jaxon and Kingston Tarr.
I was preceded in death by my husband, Buck, my parents, my brothers and sisters, and brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Rosemary Flynn Larson.
My family is appreciative of the wonderful care Leighton and I received during our years at Renaissance Assisted Living, and later for the attentive care at Allouez Parkside Village. The staff was always warm and caring. Asera Care Hospice made the final transition of my life understandable and less complicated; thank you to all.
Funeral plans are pending… A celebration of my life will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020