Alice M. Nackers
1949 - 2020
Alice M. Nackers

Kaukauna - Alice M. Nackers, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Little Chute Health Services in Little Chute. She was born on July 29, 1949, in Appleton, the daughter of Russell and Evelyn (Van Hoof) Nackers. Alice loved going to Brewer and Timbler Rattlers games and getting together with family. She was always there to give you a hug the moment you walked in the door. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Alice is survived by her siblings: Joyce Schumacher, Ruth, David, Leroy, Donald (Yvonne), Shirley, and Carl Nackers, Joan (Curt) Ellis, and Debra Lembcke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Linda and Carol; and two brothers-in-law: Joe Schumacher, and Rick Lembcke.

A graveside service was held privately by the family at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on November 19, 2020.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Little Chute Health Services for the heartfelt care they have given Alice during her short stay at their facility.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
