Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
1927 - 2019
Alice M. Pennings

Appleton - Alice M. Pennings, age 92 died peacefully in her sleep December 19, 2019. She was born in Appleton

to Amil and Anna Hofmann on May 14, 1927 and married Earl Pennings in June of 1948. They raised 4 children in Appleton and spent many happy years at their cottage.

After Earl's passing in 1988, Alice enjoyed a close friendship with Lloyd Jack.

Alice worked for more than 15 years at Petersen Press in Appleton. She loved gardening, antique hunting, her cottage and chocolate.

Alice was preceded in death by husband Earl Pennings, special friend Lloyd Jack, daughter Christine Schultz, and sisters Mary and Beverly.

She is survived by daughter Barbara, sons Peter (Becky), Mike (Lynn), grandchildren Sean Schultz (Robin), Shannon Schultz (Vicki), Joshua Pennings, and great grandchildren Autumn, Peter, Lily and Gabrielle.

Special thanks to Lisa and Ray for supporting Alice over many years. Also, thanks to the ThedaCare at Home team and Heartwood Homes Memory Care.

A private memorial service will be held in the Spring.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
