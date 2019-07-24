|
Alice M. Roehl
Manawa - Alice Marie Roehl, age 94, of Manawa, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Manawa Community Nursing Center. Alice was born on January 15, 1925 to the late Edwin and Irene (LeBeau) Laughlin in Taycheedah, WI. She was united in marriage to Orville Roehl on May 7, 1949 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Alice worked as a nurse's aide, also at Frigo cheese and drove bus for the Manawa School District. She volunteered for several years at the Keller's Lake Day Camp. Alice loved to play cards, do word search puzzles, bake cookies for her family and chit chat with everyone.
Alice is survived by her children, Ryan (Nancy) Roehl and Cheryl (Dave) Severson; grandchildren, Chris Roehl, Leann (Chuck) McDaniel, Bradley (fiance Chelsey Smith) Roehl, Jason (Lisa) Severson, Scott Severson, Tasha (Jesse) Seeger, Jane Severson, and Ann Severson; six great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-great grandchildren and another great-great grandson due in September and her brother, Gene (Phyllis) Laughlin. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Cory Severson; siblings, Donald Laughlin, Robert (Christine) Laughlin, Ruth (Dale) Reese; sisters-in-law, Agnes (Walter) Mehlberg, Rosetta (Alvin) Sawall and Verna (Charles) Baird.
The funeral service for Alice will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Tedd Lees officiating. Visitation will be directly at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Little Creek Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Keller's Lake Day Camp.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Manawa Community Nursing Center and the Hospice staff for their kind and thoughtful care during these past months.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 24 to July 25, 2019