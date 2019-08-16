|
Alice M. Schultz
Waupaca - Alice May (Reinke) Schultz, age 84 of Waupaca, was called home into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. She was born on July 30, 1935 in Appleton, Wisconsin, daughter of the late George & Antoinette (Coenen) Reinke. She married the love of her life, Herman E. Schultz, on June 26, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2003.
We are saddened beyond words for ourselves and the void that will be forever left in our hearts and lives. Mom loved the simple things in life such as flowers, bird watching, puzzling, crocheting and watching the Brewers with n/a beer and tomato juice. Her most important gift was spending time with her family and friends. She had a special way of showing her love for everyone with her cooking and baking, especially her "famous" German potato salad. She was well-known for her homemade goodies that she baked for Scissors Sisters Salon. She also had worked at the VFW for "Fish Fry Friday's" in Appleton for 35 years with the best co-workers which turned into lifelong friends. Mom's hands were never still….
Our family was blessed beyond belief to have her as our mother. As much as we mourn her leaving, we find comfort and joy in the beautiful homecoming that awaited her in Heaven. At her passing, she stepped into the waiting arms of our wonderful father, the love of her life, to continue their beautiful "dance of a lifetime." Her wonderful "son" Rick Van Asten and grandson Jesse Schultz now have their turn to be reunited with her. The list of special people waiting for her is endless and the angels are singing in celebration.
Survivors include her children: Connie Van Asten, Cathy (Steve) Verhagen, Tim (Mary) Schultz, Julie (Dean) Zuleger. Grandchildren: Zac (Kristin) Van Asten, Dan (Brit) Verhagen, Nicole (Mike) Laabs, Ryan Schultz, Brandon Zuleger (special friend Kerri Quade), Brady Zuleger (special friend Carly Hall). Great Grandchildren: Chloe and Landyn Van Asten, Arielle Verhagen and Jaxon Laabs, Karson Verhagen and Baby Verhagen. Her special furry companion "Bitzie", special friend Deb Blackburn, special Godson: Jason Reinke. Sisters: Mary Schmidt (Melvin) and Jean Neubauer. Brothers: Robert and James (Sue) Reinke along with numerous other family and friends. Alice was preceded in death by: Son-in-law - Rick Van Asten, Grandson - Jesse Schultz, Brother - Jerry Reinke and Georgie Reinke, Sisters - Carol (Butch) Bunnell and Joann Schmidt, along with numerous sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.
The Funeral Mass for Alice will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Father Xavier Santiago will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 2:00-5:00 PM with a celebration mass to follow. Voie Funeral Home of Iola is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.voiefuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019