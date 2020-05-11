|
Alice Mae Brandl
Cottage Grove, MN - Alice Mae Brandl, age 89, of Cottage Grove, MN, formerly of Menasha and Racine, WI, passed away May 8, 2020, at Norris Square Senior Living in Cottage Grove, MN. Alice was born on January 2, 1931, in Little Chute, WI, one of eleven children to Basil and Vera (Tyrell) Mulry. She graduated from St. John's High School, with the Class of 1949. Alice was united in marriage to Chuck Block. Their lives were blessed with a son, Steve. Alice was later married to Robert "Bob" Brandl, sharing 57 years together. Alice and Bob resided in Menasha and later in Racine. Alice spent most of her career working at Kurten Medical in Racine.
Alice actively participated in the Inner Wheel and Red Hat Society, along with many hours graciously volunteering her time at the Rotary Club and VFW functions. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and hosting gatherings for her family and friends. On weekends and summer, many of her married years were spent with Bob and grandchildren at Carl Schurz Memorial Park in Stone Bank, WI.
After Bob passed in 2017, Alice moved to Norris Square Senior Living in Cottage Grove, MN to be nearer to her son Steve (Elise) and family members where Alice was able to enjoy her large family, especially delighting in watching her 10 great-grandchildren.
Alice will remain in the hearts of her son, Steve (Elise) Block of Prescott, WI; 5 grandsons, Patrick (Katie) Block, Jeff (Mary) Block, Charlie (Jenni) Block, Joe (Amy) Block, and Tom (Katelyn) Block; great-grandchildren: Jake, Brady, Ellie, Henry, Benny, Clara, Steven, Peter, Mary and Ruby; surviving brothers, Don (Betty) Mulry and Dan (Laura) Mulry; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Weber, Karen Mulry, Cil Mulry, Dick Deeg; and many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in the Fox Valley, Sparta and Racine, WI area.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Leone Weber, Barb Deeg, Karen Hamman, Mary Jane Thomson, Dick Mulry, Jim Mulry, Tom Mulry and Jack Mulry; her parents, Basil and Vera Mulry; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Davis, Rosemary Mulry and Jerry Thomson; and nephew, Bill Mulry.
Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery located in Prescott, WI. Cards and condolences may be sent to the family or to: The family of Alice Brandl, O'Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 1339 Orrin Rd., Prescott, WI 54021. www.oconnellbenedict.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 12, 2020