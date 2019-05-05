|
Alice Mae Larson
Sister Bay - Alice Mae Larson (Ulmen) 96, passed away on May 2, 2019, surrounded by her grateful and loving family.
She was born in Appleton on October 3, 1922. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1940. She married Owen Larson on July 13, 1946. Alice and Owen lived and raised their family of nine in Milwaukee, Clintonville, Neenah, and eventually retired up in Sister Bay. During those years of raising children and supporting her husband, as he built his medical practice, she found time to golf, play bridge, sew, knit, crochet, garden, and travel. Alice lived her life dedicated to creating a loving and caring home for her husband and children. They are indebted to her for the unconditional love she demonstrated through her strength, selflessness, patience, and steadfastness.
Alice is survived by four sons, Mark (Linda), Rick (Sue), Scott, Jim (Peggy); four daughters, Mary (Tom), Ann (Michael), Terri (Bob), Amy (Kelly); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen; parents, Martha and Henry Ulmen; brother, Lester (Edee); sister, Marie; son, Jeffrey; and grandson, Matthew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Stella Maris Parish - Sister Bay site on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Ruby officiating. Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband and son in the St. Rosalia's Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratefulness to the staff at All Saints Assisted Living in Madison and Agrace Hospice for treating mom like their own with care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Alice's name to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Larson family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Alice may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 5 to May 8, 2019