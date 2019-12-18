|
|
Alice Stingle
Appleton - Alice Stingle, 100, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born on May 22, 1919, to the late Frank and Rose (Hooyman) Calnin in Mackville, WI. She was united in marriage to LaVerne Stingle in 1941. He preceded her in death in 1990. In 1995, she married Harold DeGroot, who passed away in 2003. Alice lived most of her life in Appleton. Prior to her first marriage, she had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. In her earlier years she had been a member of St. Joseph Parish, and participated in prayer and scripture study at Monte Alverno Retreat Center. More recently she belonged to St. Thomas More Parish where she was a member of the Ladies Society. Harold and Alice enjoyed their Iola Cottage and seven winters in Florida. She was dearly loved by her family and friends, who felt the strength of her prayers and support. She shared with them her talent for singing and playing the keyboard, and delighted in hearing about their lives and reminiscing with them about her past.
Alice is survived by eight children: Donald (Helen) Stingle, Clearwater, FL, and their children, Jeff, Jake and Becky; Mary Grosskopf, Greenville, and her children, Tim, Scott and Debbie; Shirley (Larry) Mercier, Appleton, and her step-children, Terri, Susan and Kristin; Susan (Paul) Thiel, Appleton, and their children, Troy, Jason and Tara; Roy (Alice) Stingle, Oshkosh, and their children, Stacy, Sarah and Justin; Thomas (Ruth) Stingle, Appleton, and their son, Nathaniel; Daniel (Cherie) Stingle, Trinity, FL, and their daughter, Katie; and Joan (Tim) Trettin, Kaukauna, and their children, Laura and Matthew. She is further survived by fourteen great-grandchildren and nine great step-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her four step-children: Jean Graphos, Appleton; Larry (Nancy) DeGroot, Little Chute; Carol (Mike) Hooyman, Granton; and Joan (David) Vandenberg, Freedom; along with their nine children. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mechtild Calnin.
Besides her parents and both husbands, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Julia Fischer Wendt, and three brothers: Frank, Richard and Earl Calnin; son-in-law, Nick Grosskopf; step-son-in-law, Dick Graphos; brothers-in law: Leland Fischer, Armon Wendt, Anton (Della) Stingle, Alex (Catherine) Stingle, Harold(Doris) Stingle, Herbert (Florence) Stingle, John Stingle, John (Hilda) DeGroot, and Bill (Lorraine) DeGroot; and sisters-in-law: Virginia (Ed) Achtner, Anna (Elmer) Schauer, Lorraine (Earl) Calnin, Patricia (Vincent) Baum, Helen (Pete) Melcher, Gladys (Francis) Micke, and Leona (Ernie) Beulow.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 North McDonald Street, Appleton with Fr. Jack Mullarkey officiating. Viewing and visitation will be at Church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
A special thank you to Fr. Falk for his spiritual support and friendship, and to the staff at Country Terrace Assisted Living and Theda Care Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019