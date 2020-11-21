Alice "Marie" Theriault
Neenah - Alice "Marie" Theriault, 94, joined the angels in Heaven on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born February 25, 1926, in Port Huron, MI; daughter of the late John and Sadie (Carpenter) Orr. Marie was the apple of her father's eye and he was her hero. She grew up surrounded by pets which included Bob the bobcat and Doby the Doberman. When she played BoPeep in the kindergarten play, her father provided a live sheep much to her teacher's dismay. The sheep passed the time waiting to go up on stage nibbling on and unraveling her mother's knit dress.
Marie married the love of her life, John "Jack" Theriault, Jr., on May 24, 1947. Marie and Jack met while attending college at University of Michigan. Jack stole Marie away from his college roommate who was studying to be doctor. In an effort to impress, he invited her to one of his boxing matches and she watched him get knocked out cold - it was his only loss. Marie converted to Catholicism and never failed to live a life of faith, hope, and love. She relied heavily on those values to raise eight children.
After ensuring her eight kids had a happy childhood with few household chores, Marie went from a stay-at-home mom to become a residential real estate agent. She formed a successful business partnership and enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Joanie Ettledorf. The great adventures they had working for Alpha One, Marks & Associates, and Century 21 and the friends they made along the way meant so much more than any commission. She had many nicknames lovingly bestowed upon her by her husband and family. The grandkids' fascination with the cuckoo clock her son sent her from Germany, led to yet another nickname. When Marie and Joanie were attending a real estate meeting, her three oldest grandchildren, toddlers at the time, surprised her by showing up at the meeting loudly searching the crowd for Grandma Cuckoo.
In addition to raising a family and starting a career, Marie volunteered her time and talents to many local charities, including St Vincent de Paul and the Ladies Auxiliary at ThedaClark. Marie and Jack were long time members and supporters of St. Margaret Mary, St. Gabriel, and St Mary Catholic School System. Celebrating St. Patrick's Day was a favorite family tradition. Marie's genealogy research led to several trips to Ireland with the girls, a visit to the Orr family homestead in Antrim, and matching shamrock tattoos.
Marie is survived and missed by her loving husband of 73 years, Jack. She was the best mom anyone could wish for to her eight children: John (Linda Carpino), Michael, Susan Schumacher, Patrick, Cathy (Tom) Koch, Shel (Mark) Fahrbach, Alice (Chris Fleming) Robison, and Gina Stuiber; her nine grandchildren: Rachel, Heidi, Dylan, Samantha, Kristin, Megan, Jeffrey, Alycia, and Bailey; and 12 great-grandchildren (Devin, Danielle, Gavin, Nicholas, Quinn, Alexandra, Neena, Stella, Eden, Henry, Warren, and Ari). Marie was further preceded in death by her parents, her brother John, her sons-in-law Peter and Todd, and too many beloved pets to list.
A private Mass of Christian burial was held for Marie. Her family shared favorite memories and tears. She will be greatly missed and we are holding her in our hearts until we see her again in Heaven. Marie's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the angels here on earth that helped us care for her so well that we could keep her with us for so long, especially our extended family at Elder Lodge, both staff and residents. In lieu of contributing to a memorial, donations in her name to your favorite charity
would be a fitting tribute to keep her legacy of giving alive.
