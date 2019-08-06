|
Alice V. Schwahn
Reedsville - Alice V. Schwahn, age 82, of Reedsville, was received into the arms of her Savior on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Alice was born on July 25, 1937 in the town of Cooperstown, Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Robert and Adela (Guse) Staver. She was married on October 11, 1959 to Gerald Schwahn at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Alice and her husband farmed in the town of Maple Grove until their retirement. She kept herself occupied by embroidery, gardening and baking wonderful kolaches and other treats. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside and the Ladies Aid.
Alice is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald; their three sons and three daughters-in-law: son, Paul and Carol Schwahn and their children and families: Julie (special friend Jay) Bonner and children, Kelvin and Julian, Kevin (Angela) Schwahn and children, Alisha, Lillian, and Grant, Brian (Kari) Schwahn and children, Lucas, Sarah, Samantha, and James, Amy (Doug) Samens and children, Summer and William, Julie (Joe) Neuser and children, Ariannah, Robert, and Timothy, Sarah (Jim) Neuser and children, Laney and Alyssa, Katie (Jason) Baroun and children, Russell and Kenzie; son, Mark and Victoria Schwahn and their children and families, Petrea (Brendan) McMahon, Jacob (Lindsey) Schwahn and children Theo and Levi, Angeline (Sam) Barbercheck and children, Vivian and Boaz, Justin (Victoria) Schwahn and daughter, Gloriana, son, John (Jennifer) Schwahn and children, Jack, Caleb, Ian, Owen, and Evan; one sister-in-law: Marcella Schwahn; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Carl and Alma Schwahn, one sister and two brothers-in-law: LaVerne and Ray Brandenberg and Clarence Schwahn.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside. The Rev. Austin Welter will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Friday, August 9, 2019 night from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
The Schwahn Family extends a very special thank you to the entire staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for being so very kind to Alice and our family. We also thank Rev. Austin Welter for his comforting visits and Wieting Funeral Home for their service. Your kindness will always be remembered.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019