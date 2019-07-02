Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Alide Kuehn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1390 Breezewood Ln
Neenah, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1390 Breezewood Ln
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alide Kuehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alide Kuehn


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alide Kuehn Obituary
Alide Kuehn

Neenah - Alide Kuehn, age 88 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly early Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born March 14, 1931 to the late Jacob and Emma Koppenstein in what was then known as Romania. After moving to the United States with her family, Alide met Hasso Kuehn. The two were married September 26, 1959 in Chicago.

Alide and Hasso raised their family in Neenah and are members of Grace Lutheran Church as well as a part of the Deutsch-Amerikanischer National Kongress (DANK).

She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Hasso; by her two sons, Carl (JoDee) Kuehn and Arnold (Patti) Kuehn; and by her grandchildren: Nicholas, Emma, Kevin, and Benjamin Kuehn. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Werner Kuehn. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Edith Kuehn.

A Funeral Service for Alide will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1390 Breezewood Ln, Neenah. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. She will find eternal rest at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Alide's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the nurses and staff at Valley VNA for their care and compassion throughout her stay.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent