Alide Kuehn
Neenah - Alide Kuehn, age 88 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly early Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born March 14, 1931 to the late Jacob and Emma Koppenstein in what was then known as Romania. After moving to the United States with her family, Alide met Hasso Kuehn. The two were married September 26, 1959 in Chicago.
Alide and Hasso raised their family in Neenah and are members of Grace Lutheran Church as well as a part of the Deutsch-Amerikanischer National Kongress (DANK).
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Hasso; by her two sons, Carl (JoDee) Kuehn and Arnold (Patti) Kuehn; and by her grandchildren: Nicholas, Emma, Kevin, and Benjamin Kuehn. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Werner Kuehn. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Edith Kuehn.
A Funeral Service for Alide will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1390 Breezewood Ln, Neenah. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. She will find eternal rest at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Alide's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the nurses and staff at Valley VNA for their care and compassion throughout her stay.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019