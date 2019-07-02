|
La Crescent, MN - Allan E. Erickson, age 84, of La Crescent, MN - formerly of Larsen and Appleton, passed away June 28th, 2019. Allan was born in Clintonville, WI on April 15th, 1935, to the late Eloise Anderson (Erickson) and Edward Erickson. He graduated at Clintonville High School with the class of 1953. Allan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On September 3, 1953, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Hanson. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Allan worked at Pierce for many years, retiring in 1980. He loved fishing, assembling model airplanes, making bird houses, wine making, cars, and spending time with his great grandchildren. He was a very self-sufficient person.
He is survived by his two children: Keith Erickson, Milwaukee and Ann (Jack) Boma, La Crescent, MN; 2 grandchildren: Jeni (Lane) Meistad, and their twins Madyson and Jamison, La Crescent, MN; and Amanda (Matt) Waters, and their children Levi and Audrey, Holmen, WI; brother, Edward Erickson; 2 sisters-in-law, Betty (Marlin) Hull, Neenah and Delores (Edward) Malueg, Clintonville; and 2 brothers-in-law: Chet (Delores) Hansen, Appleton and Don (Faye) Hansen, Clintonville. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, July 3, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Wednesday from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Maple Valley Cemetery.
We LOVE you SO very much. Rest in peace!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 2, 2019