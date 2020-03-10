|
Allan F. Zahn, Jr.
Brillion - Allan F. Zahn, Jr., age 86, of Brillion, passed on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Brillion West Haven surrounded by his family.
Al was born on February 4 1934 in Calumet County, son of the late Allan Sr. and Edna (Haberland) Zahn. He was a graduate of Chilton High School, class of 1951. On July 21, 1955, he married Dorothy "Dot" Wittmann at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Askeaton. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2019. Al worked as a Fuller Brush Salesman a short time before he and Dorothy bought a farm in 1963. The couple farmed together for 55 years before retirement. Al enjoyed collecting antique tractors, playing cards, dartball, golf, bowling, and waltzing with his wife and spending time with his family.
Al is survived by his children, spouses, and families: Debra (Ed) Born and their children: Chad (Rebecca), Curt (Chris), and Trina (Phill) Theile; Duane (Julie) Zahn; Dane (Vicki) Zahn and their daughters, Jodi and Lisa (fiancé Paul Eick) Zahn, and Dennis (Diane) Zahn and their family, Skye (Jake) Meyer, Kyle, and Cody Zahn; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Harlie (Diane) Zahn and Betty Zahn; one sister: Beverly Luedtke; 7 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Steven and Cora (VanderLoop) Wittmann; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Merlin and Ruth Zahn, Leslie Zahn, Rita, Arlene, LaVerne, and Gloria; one infant sister: Elaine Zahn, one brother-in-law: Marvin Wittmann; and their spouses, and other relatives.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday night, 6:30 p.m. on March 13, 2020 at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Brillion West Haven and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care extended to Allan and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020