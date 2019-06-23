Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 W. Lawrence Street
Appleton, WI
Resources
Shiocton - Allen "Al" Boehler, age 69 of Shiocton, passed away following a long illness on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Al was born in Appleton on August 24, 1949, son of the late Anthony and Ethel (Rehfeldt) Boehler. Al loved spending time hunting and fishing and playing with his dog, Gem. He was active in a program focused on getting kids "hooked on fishing and not drugs." The majority of his working career was spent as a millwright at Appleton Papers (now Appvion) until ill health forced his retirement. He loved to garden and plant flowers - especially tulips which he readily shared with neighbors, family, and friends.

He is survived by his children: Stacie (Tim) Ferguson and Karrie Drobnick and their mother, Becky Boehler. His grandchildren are Kathryn "Katie" (Tom) Zartner, Ellinor "Ellie" Bogan, Olivia Bogan, Addison Drobnick and Avery Drobnick. Al also has two great grandsons, Owen Zartner and Krew Zartner, as well as three sisters: Shirley Probst, Rose (John) Coon, and Elaine (Tim) Vogler and numerous nieces and nephews. He always remained positive and spoke with great pride in Becky, Tony, Stacie and Karrie and their families until the very end.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cecilia "Ceci" Fischer, and son Anthony "Tony" Boehler.

The funeral liturgy for Al will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 410 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton, with Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Allen, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019
