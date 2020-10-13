Allen J. WestphalNeenah - Allen J. Westphal was born on March 4,1939 to his parents Erwin and Lily Westphal of Neenah and passed away on October 9, 2020. Allen was a Special needs child and was loved by all who ever met him. He grew up on his parent's farm and enjoyed riding his blue bike for hours. He worked at Neenah special needs workshop for a while. He would come home and say, "worked hard… lots of papies" (papers). Allen loved cars, car books, and going to car shows in his brother Norm's 68' Chev with the top down. He enjoyed coloring, and watching cowboy shows. He also loved to go to McDonald's for a "hamegains" (hamburger), or Perkins for a piece of pie.He was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Lily Westphal, brothers Eugene and Norman, sister Norma, and brother in-law Arlyn Johnson.Allen is survived by a brother Harvey (Pat) Westphal, sisters Sandy (Dave) Hackstock, Audrey (Tom) Peterson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Pam who cared for him for a while and to his guardian Karen for all her hard work.Allen will live in the hearts of his family for generations to come and will be dearly missed.The family would like to thank Manor Care, where he spent his final days.Due to COVID, no funeral service or visitation will be held. Allen will be laid to rest at St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah.