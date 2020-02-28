Services
Allen Nerison

Allen Nerison Obituary
Allen Nerison

Little Chute - Allen Nerison, age 50, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Ladysmith, WI on November 2, 1969, the son of Ron and Margie, Nerison. Allen worked at Nestle USA (formerly Jack's Pizza and Kraft) for over 28 years. He loved being up north on the family land, music, reading Stephen King novels, off-road racing, and cooking. Allen also enjoyed watching football and basketball. While he loved the Packers, he was a diehard Badger fan.

Allen is survived by his parents, Ron and Margie of Little Chute; brother, Randy (Tara); nephew, Tanner; Godparents, uncle Gary and Cynthia Quinn; aunts and uncles: Dewane (Ruthann) Nerison, Sr., Melvin (Margaret) Nerison, Audrey Westphal, Wilma (Fred) Balsis, Leland Nerison, and Peggy (Wayne) Mabie. He is further survived by his German Shepard and faithful companion, Heimdahl, many cousins and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Alice Quinn and Oscar and Peggy Nerison; aunts and uncles: Pat Krings, Harold (Marie) Nerison, Lee Quinn, Gerald Nerison, and Bob Anderson; and cousins: Don Westphal, Jr. and Antonio Balsis.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Lucretia Fehrmann will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
