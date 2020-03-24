Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Hassell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Russell Hassell


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Russell Hassell Obituary
Allen Russell Hassell

Menasha - Allen R. Hassell, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1957, in California, the son of Russell and Shirley (Fuchs) Hassell. Allen was employed with Kimberly Clark Corporation for 21 years, and will always be remembered as a hardworking man. He was a Big Kid at heart, loved his children, and dogs; especially his dog Abby. Allen was outgoing in nature, liked playing ski ball and going to Michiel's Bar and Grill, listening to rock and country music, watching football; especially the Green Bay Packers.

Allen is survived by his 4 children: Shannon, Ryan, Jill, and Jason Hassell; his life partner: Lorie Kuehl; his mother: Shirley Barnstable; step-siblings: Steve, Janice, and Julie; half-siblings: Rusty, Harold, Beth, and Vincent; his good friend: Kevin Parman; former spouse: Lorie Hassell; other relatives and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his father.

In light of current events, the memorial service for Allen will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, the obituary will be updated on the funeral homes website, at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the .

You will be missed by all.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent