|
|
Allen Russell Hassell
Menasha - Allen R. Hassell, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1957, in California, the son of Russell and Shirley (Fuchs) Hassell. Allen was employed with Kimberly Clark Corporation for 21 years, and will always be remembered as a hardworking man. He was a Big Kid at heart, loved his children, and dogs; especially his dog Abby. Allen was outgoing in nature, liked playing ski ball and going to Michiel's Bar and Grill, listening to rock and country music, watching football; especially the Green Bay Packers.
Allen is survived by his 4 children: Shannon, Ryan, Jill, and Jason Hassell; his life partner: Lorie Kuehl; his mother: Shirley Barnstable; step-siblings: Steve, Janice, and Julie; half-siblings: Rusty, Harold, Beth, and Vincent; his good friend: Kevin Parman; former spouse: Lorie Hassell; other relatives and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his father.
In light of current events, the memorial service for Allen will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, the obituary will be updated on the funeral homes website, at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the .
You will be missed by all.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020