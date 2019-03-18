Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH
2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH
2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd.
Menasha - Allison E. Beiser (Loewenhagen), 30, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Cherry Meadows, after her war with cancer.

Allison was born on March 11, 1989 in Appleton, the daughter of Michael Loewenhagen, Neenah and Donna Loewenhagen (Heup) Appleton. She is a graduate of Fox Valley Lutheran and FVTC, Appleton.

On September 20, 2014 she was united in marriage to her husband Phillip Beiser at St. Mark's in Neenah. Allison worked as a CNA at Brookview Assisted Living in Oshkosh.

Allison is survived by her husband Phillip, father Michael (Pamela) Loewenhagen, mother Donna Loewenhagen, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Dottie Beiser, grandparents Howard and Elaine Heup, step grandmother Ardys Seelow, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Stephanie (Roger) Timmerman, David (Kaitlyn) Beiser, George (Ada) Beiser, Dorothy (Tony) Dotta, Owen (Pam) Beiser, and Julie (Kevin) Gebert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Allison was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Mary (Rothlesberger) Loewenhagen, and step grandfather James Seelow.

The funeral service for Allison will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH, 2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

A special thank you to Brittany and Jennifer from Aurora Hospice, along with the staff at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh and Cherry Meadows, Appleton.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 18, 2019
