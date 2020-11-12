1/1
Alma Rhinerson
Alma Rhinerson

Neenah - Alma E. (Hutchinson) Rhinerson died on November 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Alma was born to Ralph and Bertha Hutchinson on May 30, 1925 in Walworth, WI.

Alma attended Walworth Public grade and high school graduating in 1943 with a class of 29 students. She then spent two years at Superior Teachers College and one and a half years at the University of Wisconsin - Madison studying pharmacy.

Alma met her husband of over 70 years, Norbert Rhinerson, on a blind date arranged by a friend. She remembers seeing "Norb" at a friend's wedding noting that he did not remember seeing her. Alma and Norb became engaged on New Year's Eve 1948 and were married in the Walworth Congregational Church on August 21, 1949. In addition to Wisconsin, Alma and Norb lived in several states throughout their lives, including California, Indiana and Massachusetts before retiring to Vermont. Alma and Norb returned to Wisconsin in September 2019.

Alma was the oldest of five children growing up during the Great Depression and her intense (but amused) expression in photos of her as a child showed how the era shaped her. Her family in America was traced by her sister Lucy back to John Hutchinson, an ancestor who arrived in Boston before 1650. She loved quilting as an art and produced many beautiful quilts herself. In addition, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cribbage with her children and grandchildren. Most importantly she was a devout Lutheran Christian who enjoyed studying the Bible.

Alma is survived by four children Mark of Muscoda, WI, Ann (Charles) of Neenah, WI; Paul (Tina) of Epping, NH, and John (Virginia) of Conneaut, OH; her son-in-law Tom Bailey (Jean) of Hanson, MA, and daughter-in-law Judy (Alan) Rhinerson of Oxford, WI; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Maureen Hutchinson; and many nieces and nephews.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband Norbert, daughter Jean Bailey of Hanson, MA; son Alan of Oxford, WI; grandson Nathan Bailey and sister Lucy Koerner and three brothers, Kenneth, Odell and David.

The family would like to thank the staff of Theda Care at Home Hospice (especially "Nurse Mary") for their support and kindness during the last weeks of Alma's life.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
