Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonna Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonna Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alonna Harding Obituary
Alonna Harding, 82, formerly of Appleton, WI, died peacefully at home on October 18, 2019. She was surrounded by family as she departed this earth for joyful reunion with her beloved parents, and many long-missed relatives, friends, and pets. Left behind to carry Alonna in their hearts are her sister, children, grandchildren, nieces, former spouse, many friends, and Rocky. As she requested, Alonna's remains will be placed in a favorite family gathering spot and memorialized with her parents in Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. The family will privately celebrate her life with happy memories and gratitude whenever they gather together, and hope her friends near and far will do the same. Special thanks to the medical professionals and caregivers who held the melanoma at bay and provided so much compassionate support, allowing Alonna's family to have five more years with their nana, mom, sister, aunt. And thank you to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home for assisting with cremation.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent