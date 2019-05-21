|
|
Althea Zurilla
APPLETON - Althea A. Bartz Zurilla, age 99, died in her sleep on May 18, 2019. Althea was born in Appleton to the late Henry and Adeline (Schabow) Bartz on August 12, 1919.
Althea worked 30 years at the Fox River Mills, first in Appleton, WI, and then in Osage, Iowa. She was active in the Osage First United Methodist Church, Wa-tan-ye, and the Rebeckahs. She liked to volunteer, crochet, cook, send cards, and color. Althea returned to Appleton in 2011, where she first lived at the John Fisher Manor and then Brewster Village. At both locations she was loved by staff and residents alike, and Althea was known for always treating everyone with kindness and respect.
Althea is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Hugo Kons Sr. (Appleton); her grandsons Hugo Kons Jr. (Appleton), and Kevin Kons and his wife Katherine Brisick (Wheaton, IL). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joanne Bartz, her cousin Jean Bishop, and nieces and nephews Randy Averbeck, Greg Williamson, Sue Punt, Judy Wolf, Lynn Fett, Knight Blank Jr., Scott Blank, Gary Blank, Jayne Pierce, and Jim Bartz Jr. She is also survived by her Iowa "family" Ardeleys Newton Bailey et al.
Althea was preceded in death by her three sisters Dorothy (Les) Averbeck, June (Jim) Williamson, Betty (Knight) Blank; her brother Jim Bartz Senior; and nephew Ronald Averbeck Sr.
Althea's family extends a special thank you to all the staff at Brewster Village-Heritage Wing for all their care over this past year.
Funeral service for Althea will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME in Appleton with Pastor Greg Williamson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of service. Burial will be on a later date.
Think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019