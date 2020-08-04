Alton R. Techlin Jr.
Neenah - Alton Raymond Techlin Jr; 52, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday July 29, 2020. He was born in Appleton on November 29, 1967, son of the late Alton and Eleanor (Skrobel) Techlin. Alton was first married to Tammy Rollo, they later divorced. He then met his current wife, Rosey Beseler. They were married on September 13, 2018.
Alton worked for N&M Transfer as a truck driver. He was a big man with a big heart. He had a smile and laugh that were contagious, and he never hesitated to entertain you with his great Donald Duck impression. He loved boating and being out on the water. Going out on Lake Winnebago on his Tuffy boat, finding a sandbar and swimming all day. But his greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family. Christmas was always a special time for him because it brought everyone together.
Alton is survived by his loving wife, Rosey; his three children: son, Alyx, and twins, Alisha and Austin Techlin; his step-daughter, Alexandera; four step-grandchildren: Rubigael, Rowan, Lilith and Noah; two sisters: Christine (Mike) Condardo, and Barbara Jones; niece, Tiffany Jones; great nephew and niece: James and Arianna; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was further preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Cecil Jones.
Memorial service for Alton will be 2:00 PM on Saturday August 8, 2020 at WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME, NEENAH, with Steve Pable from St. Gabriel Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 12:00 PM until the 2:00 PM service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/WestgorFuneralHomes
At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are required and will be provided for those that need one.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W Doty Ave; (920) 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com