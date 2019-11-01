Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
930 E. Florida Avenue
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
930 E. Florida Avenue
Appleton, WI
1927 - 2019
Appleton - Al Sonnenberg, age 92, was called to the waiting arms of Jesus on Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2019. Al was born July 7, 1927 in Minnesota, son of the late Frederick and Martha (Ziegenhagen) Sonnenberg. During 1946 and 1947, he served in the United States Army, and later married Lois Greve on June 9, 1956. Lois preceded Al in death in 2018.

Many will remember Al for the years he was employed in the service department at Gibson's Chevrolet in Appleton. In his later years, he enjoyed working on small engines at Bernie's Small Engine Repair and Appleton's Northside Hardware. Of course, throughout his life, he also enjoyed working on cars and small engines at his home as well.

Al was a longtime and faithful member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church where he served on many boards and committees over the years. He also enjoyed wine making and his model trains.

Al is survived by two children: Gary (Karen) Sonnenberg of Waukesha and Mary (Randy) Schoenrock of New London; six grandchildren: Wendy (Matt) Poush, Matt (Becca) Sonnenberg, Drew (Jillian) Sonnenberg, Erin (Jeremy) Roesler, Julie Schoenrock, and Brian Schoenrock. There are four great-grandchildren: Zelda, Linus, Imogen, and Corbin; a sister: Alice Rogen; a brother: Richard Sonnenberg; a brother-in-law: Jerry (Audrey) Greve; and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Sonnenberg.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Lester Sonnenberg, Erna (Northrup) Dawson, Leora (Thomas) Bishop, and Edith Sonnenberg.

The Christian Funeral Service for Al will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 930 E. Florida Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Nathan Wordell officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Al, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
