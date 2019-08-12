|
Alvin H. Steinberg
Hortonville - Alvin Henry Steinberg, age 93, passed away very peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence in New London. Alvin was born on May 25, 1926 in Hortonville, son of the late Leonard and Meta (Maldewin) Steinberg. Shortly after his birth, he was baptized and then on March 17, 1940 he was confirmed. He grew up on the family farm in Hortonia, WI. Alvin then worked for Morning Glory Dairy for over 25 years. He delivered dairy products to schools, stores, factories and residences in the Hortonville, Greenville, Dale and Medina areas. To most he was known as "The Milkman". On September 16, 1950 Alvin married Ethel Lippert. Together they were blessed with three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed his cottage on the Wolf River in Fremont. There Alvin would fish and go boating. He also enjoyed having family and friends over for a good card game. As the years passed, most times you would see him sitting outside watching the boats go by and listening to his Polka Music. His most happy times were at his cottage.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 69 years, Ethel; his two daughters, Bev (Gary) Deimer, Marion, IA, Carla Schwark, Appleton, and his son, David Steinberg, New London; grandchildren, Michele (Daniel) Brooks, Renton, WA, Adam Steinberg, New London and Amanda (special friend Matt) Steinberg, Neenah; granddaughter-in-law, Trish Deimer-Steineke, Omro; great-grandchildren, Morgen, Maren and Stella Brooks, Renton, WA; sister, Dorla Marcks, New London; brothers, Laverne (Barbara) Steinberg and Dennis (Carol) Steinberg, Hortonville and sister-in-law, Dawn Steinberg, Waupaca. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Gregg Deimer, sons-in-law, Timothy Loescher and Glen Schwark; sisters, Loretta, Dorothy and Joyce (Oscar) Meyers; brother, Kenneth Steinberg; nephew, Brian Steinberg and brother-in-law, Richard Marcks.
He was a life long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 752 E. Grandview Rd., Hortonville. The funeral service will take place at the church at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with Pastor Philip Koelpin officiating. The visitation will be on Wednesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Appleton Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Alvin's name.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Joseph Residence. You took such good care of Alvin for the last 7 years. We cannot thank you enough. You are all very special people.
Dad, you might be saying "Party Over", but we think the party has just begun. Thank you for your love and all the great memories, especially Fremont. See you later! Love you, Your Family
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019