Amanda J. Conrad
Freedom - Amanda J. Conrad, of Freedom, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020 after many years valiantly battling mental illness and addiction.
Amanda was born on July 8, 1986 to her proud parents, Randy Conrad and Deb Calmes. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic School in Freedom and Xavier High School where she enjoyed playing volleyball, basketball, and softball. She graduated from Xavier High School in 2005 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from UW-River Falls with a major in Communicative Disorders and a minor in Early Childhood Education. She furthered her education by receiving a Master of Arts in Counseling from Lakeland University. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working in career services helping prepare youth for life after college. Amanda had an unending desire to help others—a trait highlighted by her work at a domestic violence shelter, as a psychometrician, and her many mission trips to Colorado. One of her favorite pastimes was hunting with her dad and family at the hunting shack. She was a sharpshooter and loved talking about the successful bear hunt that her dad took her on. She loved to relive memories through reminiscing, especially the trip she took with her best friend to Europe. Amanda sought adventure and loved to fly with her dad in his airplane. She would agree that her proudest accomplishment in life was her beloved daughter Jaelyn Mae. Jaelyn was her mommy's whole world; they were two peas in a pod. When Jaelyn was around, they both had smiles that could light up any room they walked into. Amanda was rarely without a pet, and absolutely loved her beagle Harley, family dog Max, and cat Perry. Amanda generally led a quiet life with a brave face.
Amanda is survived by her daughter, Jaelyn, Jaelyn's dad Brandon Johnson, and her half-sister Addison. She is also survived by her parents, Randy (Peggy) Conrad and Deb Calmes; her brother, Brandon (Erin) Conrad; her sister, Britny (Andrew) Babler; step-brothers, Ryan (Megan) Steinberg and Jon (Megan) Steinberg; nieces and nephews, Kelcie and Blake Conrad, Evelyn Babler and Oliver, Ian and Penelope Steinberg. She is further survived by her grandmother, Joanne Calmes, several aunts, uncles, and cousins; her Godfather Denny Peters, and also by her friend, Andrew Meyer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Harriet Conrad, her grandfather, James J. Calmes, and her Godmother Nancy Peters.
Funeral services for Amanda will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
The family wishes to let everyone know that they understand if you will not be attending due to the current Corona virus pandemic. For those attending, they wish for you to be as safe as possible. For those wishing to not attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established for her daughter Jaelyn's education. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkulienfh.com