Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
1961 - 2019
Appleton - Amber L. Schroeder, age 58, of Appleton, passed into Heaven to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 while at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was born on March 4, 1961 to Dennis and Anne Schroeder in Appleton. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1979, attended Fox Valley Technical College in 1981. She graduated from Oshkosh University in 1997 with a Bachelors in Education. She later completed her Masters in Systems Analysis. She taught school in Georgia for several years, where she met her husband Charlie R. Vaughn, Sr. They have one son, Charlie R. Vaughn, Jr. Amber returned to Wisconsin, working in Information Technology at Air Wisconsin, Kimberly Clark, Plexus and currently was doing contract work thru Tech Systems.

Amber enjoyed sewing, knitting and was involved in researching genealogy. Her greatest joy was her son, Charlie, who survives. She is also survived by her parents, two brothers; Neal Schroeder, Appleton and Greg (Sherry) Schroeder, Hortonville; two cousins - Alex and Danielle Strassburg, Hortonville. She is further survived by Great Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Georgia and in the Fox Cities.

A memorial service will take place at 3 pm on Saturday, July 27, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends and relatives may visit at the funeral chapel on Saturday from 2 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 25 to July 26, 2019
