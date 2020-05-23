|
|
Amelia "Millie" Sprangers
Menasha - Amelia Ann "Millie" (Sturn) Sprangers, age 83, of Menasha, passed away on May 23, 2020. Millie was born on March 21, 1937 in Neenah to Walter and Anna (Konkol) Sturn. She was a graduate of Menasha High School, Class of 1955. After graduation from high school she attended the Neenah-Menasha School for Practical Nursing. She was a long time employee at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah, retiring after over 30 years. After retirement she still volunteered at the hospital, with her friend Judy, who she took blood pressures with, and never gave up helping others with her nursing skills
On October 13, 1956 she married John Sprangers, Jr at St. John Catholic Church in Menasha and they enjoyed over 63 years together. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a member of the church's Rosary Society and the Worship Committee.
Family was most important to Millie. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her dogs. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, and working on computers.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, John Sprangers of Menasha, 2 sons, Phillip and Kathy Sprangers and David and Jenny Sprangers, grandchildren, Jacob (special friend Amber), Adam (Bree), Matthew, Noah and Chloe Sprangers, great-grandchildren, Hailey, Madi and William Sprangers, special nephew and his wife Scott and Pat Niles, dear friend Joanne, John's sisters Rita Trader, and Marion Oudenhoeven, as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter Sarah, one sister Frances (Donald) Niles. She was also preceded in death by John's family, Frank (Sally), Joe (Adeline), Leo (Joann), Lester and Tony as well as brothers-in-law George Trader and Jerome Oudenhoeven.
Due to current circumstances, private services will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist at a later date. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Funeral Home location is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the care staff and nurses of ManorCare of Appleton.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Ascension Hospice for the wonderful care given to Millie.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 23 to May 27, 2020