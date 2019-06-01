Services
Kaukauna, Wisconsin - Amoretta R. (Verboort) Kortz, age 100, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Paul Elder Services, Kaukauna.

She was born on May 11, 1919 in Kaukauna, the third daughter of the late John and Catherine (Kerkhoff) Verboort. She became a RN at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, WI and then worked at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. She married the late Clifford Kortz on June 10, 1943 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. Following her marriage to Clifford, she practiced private duty nursing and worked 20+ years at the Kaukauna Hospital.

Amoretta enjoyed playing Sheepshead with friends, square dancing, gardening, decorating her home for the Holidays, singing, traveling on bus trips, shopping and visiting. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, and she would head a group of people to go to rest homes and hospitals around the area singing Christmas carols with them.

Amoretta is survived by her daughters Karen Schwanke and Nancy Kortz, both of Appleton. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Amoretta was preceded in death by her siblings Alvina (Albert) Jahnke, Cordell (Omer) Bowers and Mariella (Norman) Small; parents-in-law John and Josephine (Umlauft) Kortz; siblings-in-law Olive (John) Joosten, Myrtle (Ray) Bowers, Kirby (Catherine) Kortz, Orin (Rosella) Kortz and Virginia (Matt) Weyenberg.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Paul Elder Services, 316 E. 14th St., Kaukauna, WI 54130 by Rev. Walter Stumpf. Friends and family may visit at St. Paul's from 12:30 PM until the time of mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Kaukauna.

Amoretta's family would like to thank all the wonderful staff who have taken care of their mother throughout the years. Words cannot express their gratitude.

"Mom, we have many loving memories of you, and were very happy to have you with us for all these many years." - Karen & Nancy

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2019
