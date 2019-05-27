|
Amy Arlyn Hardy
Freedom - Amy Arlyn Hardy, age 61, of Freedom, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. She was born on April 19, 1958, daughter of the late Harold and Arlyn (Buckmiller) Erickson. On September 9, 1989, Amy married the love of her life, Ron Hardy.
Amy frequently reminisced about her childhood growing up on the farm. The fifth of six children, she assisted in the farm chores, but loved to tell stories about raising the kittens, or playing with her brothers and sisters.
After acquiring her business degree from UW-Stevens Point, Amy worked over 39 years in the insurance industry. Starting her career at Sentry Insurance, Stevens Point. Followed by Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, Neenah, and Integrity Mutual Insurance Company, Appleton. Finishing the last few years at Fox Cities Insurance Agency, Appleton. She was thankful for the relationships built that helped enrich her work journey.
Above all else, Amy focused on faith and family. In addition to weekly mass, she was a recurring participant in adult bible studies, as well as teaching youth religion education classes. Amy also loved gardening, camping, and her family travels.
She was also a loving mother. Her two boys made her proud and she loved them both dearly. Amy's personality and love for life will be deeply missed.
Amy is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ron; son, Kurtis; son, Clinton; siblings: Julie (Dennis) Waterman, Teresa Kyles, Steven (Janice) Erickson, Sue (Greg) Koeppel, Jeff (Tammy) Erickson; many nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and too many friends to list.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Greg Erickson; brother-in-law, Stephen Kyles; and niece, Janelle Waterman.
Visitation will be held 9 am - 12 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom, followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Amy's name. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Amy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
The Hardy family would like to thank all the cancer unit and hospice staff at ThedaCare and Froedtert Hospital for the compassionate care given to Amy and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2019