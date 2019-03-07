|
Amy H. Meyer
Appleton - Amy H. Meyer, age 49 of Appleton, passed away early Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born July 1, 1969 to Ronald and Virginia (Kaun) Meyer and at the young age of 20, met the love of her life, Joe Svatek.
Amy was born and raised in Neenah, WI, and lived in Appleton. She enjoyed singing in Sr. Choir at Trinity, doing a variety of crafts, and caring for her cats.
Amy is survived by her partner, Joe Svatek; her son, Travis (Lauren) Svatek; granddaughter, Poppy; by her mother, Virginia; and by her brothers and sisters: Andy (Jodi) Meyer; and Marty Meyer; Jenny (Mark) Stuedemann; Molly (Robert) Stuedemann; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Meyer; and by her brother, Tim Meyer.
A memorial service for Amy will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak St., Neenah. A visitation will be held at church from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. A luncheon will be provided following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
