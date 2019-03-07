Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Amy Meyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
407 Oak St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
407 Oak St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy H. Meyer


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy H. Meyer Obituary
Amy H. Meyer

Appleton - Amy H. Meyer, age 49 of Appleton, passed away early Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born July 1, 1969 to Ronald and Virginia (Kaun) Meyer and at the young age of 20, met the love of her life, Joe Svatek.

Amy was born and raised in Neenah, WI, and lived in Appleton. She enjoyed singing in Sr. Choir at Trinity, doing a variety of crafts, and caring for her cats.

Amy is survived by her partner, Joe Svatek; her son, Travis (Lauren) Svatek; granddaughter, Poppy; by her mother, Virginia; and by her brothers and sisters: Andy (Jodi) Meyer; and Marty Meyer; Jenny (Mark) Stuedemann; Molly (Robert) Stuedemann; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Meyer; and by her brother, Tim Meyer.

A memorial service for Amy will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak St., Neenah. A visitation will be held at church from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. A luncheon will be provided following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now