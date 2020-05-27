|
Andrea Deanne (Theabo) Granditzke
Appleton - Andrea Deanne (Theabo) Granditzke, 39, passed away peacefully at her home on May 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle against Osteosarcoma.
Andrea was born on May 26, 1980 to parents Gary and Cindy Theabo. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1998, married her high school sweetheart Jacob Granditzke, and had three beautiful daughters.
Andrea will always be remembered by her positive outlook, vibrant personality, and her beautiful smile that cancer could not take away. She was an inspiration to her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Jacob Granditzke, her children Mary Jane, Madison and Jenna Granditzke, stepdaughter Shelby Granditzke, granddaughters Aurora and Mayla, parents Gary and Cindy Theabo, sisters Amanda King (Mike), Atonia Kamara, Annette Debois (Robert).
She was preceded in death by grandparents Earl and Elaine Theabo and Donald and Carole Bauer.
A private memorial service will be held with family members on May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.hovcremation.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to May 28, 2020